Agartala: The Tripura government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Wednesday to transform medical colleges and hospitals in the state into centres of excellence in medical education and super-speciality healthcare services.

The state’s Health and Family Welfare Department and AIIMS, New Delhi, signed the MoU in the presence of top officials from both institutions.

Chief Minister Manik Saha shared the development on social media and described it as a proud moment for Tripura.

He said the partnership aims to bring world-class healthcare facilities and advanced medical services to the people of the state, aligning with international standards.

Under the collaboration, officials will develop the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital into a modern medical hub modeled on the excellence of AIIMS, New Delhi.

The initiative aims to enhance patient care quality, strengthen research and training, and introduce cutting-edge medical technologies into Tripura’s public health system.

“The government envisions transforming AGMC and GBP Hospital into a hub of medical innovation, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for education, research, and super-specialty treatment,” the Chief Minister said.

Officials added that they will also focus on faculty training, academic collaboration, and hospital management systems to improve efficiency and service delivery.

The MoU marks another milestone in Tripura’s ongoing efforts to boost healthcare capacity and reduce dependence on metropolitan hospitals for advanced treatment.