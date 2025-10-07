Agartala: Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Department, seized 69.61 kilograms of Yaba tablets in Tripura’s Singhichhara area of Agartala on Saturday.

The narcotics, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 69.61 crore in the international market, were concealed inside two trucks carrying cement.

Four individuals allegedly involved in the trafficking were arrested at the site.

Authorities said the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs and was part of a larger effort to crack down on cross-border drug smuggling in the Northeast.

The move follows a similar operation in Mohanpur, Tripura, on September 29, which provided crucial leads on active smuggling routes and networks.

Security officials described the seizure as a demonstration of coordinated law enforcement efforts in the region. Assam Rifles, often called the “Sentinels of the North East,” reaffirmed their commitment to disrupting narcotics networks and working toward a drug-free society.