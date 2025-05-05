Tripura: Baby girl rescued after parents allegedly abandon her due to poverty

Agartala: A baby girl was rescued by police on Sunday night in Tripura after reports surfaced that her biological parents had allegedly given her away due to severe financial hardship.

Authorities said the parents, Laxmi Rani Sarkar and Prasenjit Das, allowed a family from Khowai to take the infant, reportedly because they could not afford to raise her.

The incident took place in the Katacherra area under the Simna Assembly constituency in West Tripura district. While no formal complaints were lodged, police, recognizing the sensitive nature of the situation, alerted Child Line, which promptly launched a rescue operation.

Sabyasachi Bhowmik, SDPO of Mohanpur, confirmed that the baby was found in Khowai district and placed in a children’s home for care. Both the biological parents and the receiving family have remained quiet about whether any money was exchanged.

Jayanti Debbarma, Chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TCPCR), visited the child and commended the joint efforts of the police and Child Line.

She explained that the case will soon be reviewed by the West Tripura Child Welfare Committee. “If the biological parents decline to reclaim custody, the adoption cell will work to place the child with a suitable family through legal means,” Debbarma said.

The baby, born at Katlamara hospital, is the couple’s fourth child. Laxmi Rani Sarkar admitted they had voluntarily handed over their daughter but denied receiving any payment, explaining that her husband’s illness and their financial struggles drove them to the decision.