Agartala: The Belonia District and Sessions court, in Tripura on Monday sentenced a 27-year-old Akash Nayak Bhil to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a Rs 2,000 fine for the rape of a seven-year-old minor.

The Belonia District and Sessions court Judge, Govinda Das, who also serves as the Special POCSO Act Judge, announced the verdict on Monday,

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police, the crime occurred on January 24, 2024, between approximately 3:30 PM and 4:00 PM, within the jurisdiction of the Belonia police station in Tripura.

Reports indicate that the seven-year-old victim had gone to play at the neighboring house of Maheshwar Nayak Bhil. There, Akash Nayak Bhil lured the minor into his mud house under the pretext of showing her a mobile phone, and it was there that he reportedly rape the minor.

Subsequently, the young girl returned home and narrated the incident to her father. Her father then filed a case against the accused, Akash Nayak Bhil, at the Belonia Women’s Police Station, Tripura.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Women’s Police Station registered the case under Sections 354(b) and 376(a/b) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 6/8 of the POCSO Act, and initiated an investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation, the investigating officer, Inspector Swapna Bhowmik, submitted a charge sheet to the court with 13 witnesses.

Later, the court examined testimonies of as many as 12 witnesses during the trial. Special POCSO Judge Govinda Das found the accused, Akash Nayak Bhil, guilty under Section 10 of the POCSO Act and pronounced the sentence of five years rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 2000 fine for the rape of the minor.

Special Public Prosecutor Prabhat Chandra Dutta represented the Tripura government in the case.