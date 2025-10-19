Agartala: BJP MLA from Boxanagar assembly constituency, Tofazzal Hossain, found himself in the eye of a storm after his recent remarks praising BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Party state unit chief Rajib Bhattacharjee and criticising Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb and former Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik.

Reacting sharply to the matter, BJP Tripura Pradesh President Rajib Bhattacharjee said that the party would take stringent action against the MLA for his statement, which is against the party discipline.

Speaking at the final match of the MLA Cup Football Tournament at Boxanagar Mini Stadium on Saturday, Hossain alleged that repeated appeals to Deb, MP from West Tripura, and Bhowmik, former Union Minister of State, for financial assistance to construct a gallery at the stadium went unanswered.

Hossain claimed only Rajya Sabha MP and state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee responded to the request and sanctioned Rs 50 lakh from his MP Local Area Development Fund. His remarks against senior party leaders were made in the presence of MLAs and party discipline.

The incident triggered an internal backlash, with Bhattacharjee terming the comments “unfortunate and against party discipline”.

“We do not support statements that go against the principles of the organisation. The matter will be taken up with the party’s central leadership, which is currently in Tripura. Action will be taken as per the party constitution,” Bhattacharjee told reporters in Agartala.

Defending Deb and Bhowmik, he said both had significantly contributed to the party’s growth in Tripura and “any attempt to tarnish their image will not be tolerated.”

The development has exposed simmering discontent within a section of the party ahead of key organisational activities.

Party insiders said the disciplinary committee is likely to seek an explanation from Hossain.

Hossain, MLA from Boxanagar constituency, has not yet reacted to the political row triggered by his comments.

The development also put the party in a tight spot ahead of two key elections for TTAADC and civic bodies scheduled next year.

It should also be mentioned here that Tofazzal Hossain is the lone Muslim MLA of the BJP. He won from the Boxanagar assembly constituency, which falls under the Sepahijala district, with a record margin in a by-election held after the death of CPIM legislator Samsul Haque.