Tripura: BSF Jawan injured in accidental firing at Maharani BOP

Agartala: A 24-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan sustained a self-inflicted bullet injury to his left chest due to accidental firing from his own rifle on Monday at Maharani BOP in Karbook, under Tripura’s Gomati district.

According to the sources, the injured Jawan, identified as Mani Kundan, a resident of Tamil Nadu, was posted at the Amrit Para Border Outpost.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the incident, the injured Jawan had been admitted to Natun Bazar Hospital initially, from where he had been referred to Gomati District Hospital, the sources confirmed.

An on-duty doctor of Gomati District Hospital, Udaipur, informed media persons that the Jawan had suffered a gunshot in the left side of his chest. After emergency treatment, we have referred him to GB Pant Hospital, Agartala, for advanced treatment,” the doctor asserted.

According to the BSF officials, the trooper got hurt due to an accidental fire from his own rifle.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The official added that the authority is investigating the matter properly. The sources also ruled out any possibility of a suicide attempt, the officials added.