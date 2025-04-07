Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday asserted that no specific community in Tripura is responsible for the social menace of “child marriage” and the malpractice is prevalent across the communities in the state.

Speaking at an event of World Health Day in Hepatitis Foundation of Tripura the Chief Minister revealed that child marriage is a significant social challenge in certain districts of Tripura.

“When I received the information, I asked for more details. I inquired whether any particular community carried out this practice, but they informed me that all communities equally practice this malpractice. This needs to stop,” the Chief Minister stated.

CM Saha stated the adverse effects of child marriage, stressing its physiological unsuitability for underage individuals, both male and female.

Chief Minister also called for rigorous societal efforts to eradicate this malpractice.

During the event the Chief Minister expressed his concerns over the growing problem of drug addiction.

He noted that while the state is developing well in almost all parameters, issues like child marriage and drug addiction remains a challenge to the state.

The government is developing infrastructure for scientific drug rehabilitation, with ?150 crore sanctioned from the Ministry of DoNER, the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Shah urged the people of the state to keep faith in the state’s healthcare system.

He stated the increasing availability of super specialists and top-notch critical care facilities within Tripura.

Further the Chief Minister encouraged the people of the state to utilize local healthcare services rather than seeking treatment outside the state.