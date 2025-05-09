Guwahati: Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a high-level security meeting on Friday at his official residence.

Senior officials from the Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, Tripura Police, and other departments participated in the closed-door session.

According to sources, the meeting lasted over an hour and focused on boosting vigilance along sensitive areas, particularly in view of Tripura’s strategic location.

Security forces in Tripura are set to implement a robust monitoring system, while Tripura Police intensified surveillance in all entry points, including the Tripura Railway Stations and the airport.

In response to emerging security concerns, Tripura Police announced enhanced monitoring efforts targeting individuals living in rented properties under false identities.

Officials have observed that certain criminal elements exploit anonymity after relocating to new neighborhoods.

To counter this, the police urged residents to report details of their tenants to local police stations using a prescribed verification form.

The form is available at all police stations and outposts, and can also be downloaded from the official Tripura Police website- https://police.tripura.gov.in.

The police also shared a link to the form on their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to the notice, it said, “This is necessary to avoid any legal complications in future if any tenant is found to be involved in any criminal/anti-national activity.”