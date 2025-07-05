Guwahati: Four personnel from the Assam Police have won a total of eight medals five gold and three silver at the ongoing World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) 2025 in Birmingham, USA.

All medals were won in the wrist wrestling category.

Kandarapa Borah secured two gold medals in both the right-hand and left-hand events. Amlanjit Borthakur won gold in the right-hand and silver in the left-hand category.

Junmoni Das also won gold in the right-hand and silver in the left-hand bouts. Lovita Koch added one silver in the right-hand and one gold in the left-hand category.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the medalists on social media, calling it a proud moment for the state.

The World Police and Fire Games is a biennial, Olympic-style competition that features participation from police officers, firefighters, border protection, customs, and correctional service personnel worldwide.

It is organized by the California Police Athletic Federation (CPAF) and is among the largest multi-sport events globally.

India is currently ranked third in the overall medal tally with 373 medals, including 174 gold. The United States leads with 811 medals (351 gold), followed by Brazil with 469 medals (164 gold). The 2025 edition of the Games will conclude on Sunday.