Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday categorically denied allegations that the state government was withholding funds from the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Addressing the media at Rabindra Shata Barshiki Bhawan, Saha asserted that the claims were unfounded and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the development of tribal areas.

“We are providing adequate funds to the ADC based on their needs. Numerous development projects are being carried out in the ADC areas with active support from the state government,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister highlighted a significant World Bank-funded project worth Rs1,400 crore currently being implemented in ADC areas. He also pointed out that the Tribal Welfare Department continues to invest substantially in strengthening infrastructure and services across tribal regions.

Saha made the remarks while attending a felicitation event for tribal students from NGO-run hostels who excelled in the recent Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) examinations. He underlined the government’s focus on uplifting education and healthcare in the tribal belt.

“Education, healthcare, and road infrastructure remain our top priorities in ADC areas. Our aim is to make the ADC the most developed autonomous council in the Northeast,” the Chief Minister added.

He further mentioned that several welfare schemes named after the Chief Minister are being actively implemented, focusing on direct benefits to residents of tribal-dominated areas.

Saha’s clarification comes in the wake of recent political developments, where a delegation from the Tipra Motha Party—an influential ally of the BJP—met with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Tribal Welfare Minister Jual Oram. The party has been advocating for direct central funding to the ADC through centrally sponsored schemes, citing concerns over fund allocations by the state.