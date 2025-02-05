Agartala, February 5: In a significant move to strengthen employment opportunities in Tripura, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to a merit-based and transparent recruitment process.

Speaking at an appointment letter distribution ceremony at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, Agartala on Wednesday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was virtually present, he outlined the government’s sustained efforts to create a corruption-free and inclusive job market.

Nine candidates were formally handed appointment letters during the event, symbolizing the government’s dedication to fair employment practices.

Dr. Saha emphasized that recruitment in Tripura now operates without political bias, ensuring deserving candidates secure positions purely on the basis of merit. He credited the Joint Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT) for its role in conducting seamless hiring processes across various departments, including 2,437 Multi-Tasking Staff (Group D) positions and 369 Pharmacist and Lab Technician posts in the Health Department.

“The days when job seekers had to move court for justice are over. We have ensured that recruitments are transparent, streamlined, and based on qualifications alone,” he stated. He further highlighted the significant employment push in 2023, when 1,980 individuals secured positions through JRBT in Group C and Agriculture Assistant categories, reinforcing the administration’s efforts to expand career opportunities.

In a bid to prioritize local talent, the state government introduced the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRTC) as a mandatory requirement for government job applicants—a move aimed at securing more opportunities for Tripura’s youth. From 2018 to 2024, 16,411 individuals have been recruited across government departments, with an additional 5,771 engaged through contractual or outsourcing arrangements.

Dr. Saha also detailed the government’s focus on skill development and entrepreneurship, stating that three Model Career Centers have been set up in Agartala, Dharmanagar, and Kailashahar.

The state has hosted 96 job fairs since 2018-19, helping over 2,135 youth secure private-sector jobs.

Additionally, 52,460 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are actively supporting the livelihoods of nearly 4,73,000 individuals. The Mukhyamantri Dakhyata Unnayan Prakalpa, launched in 2023-24, has enabled over 22,000 young people to find employment outside the state, reflecting a multi-faceted approach to economic empowerment.

Citing data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Dr. Saha highlighted that Tripura’s unemployment rate, which exceeded the national average in 2018-19, has seen a sharp decline.

“Today, our unemployment rate stands at 1.7%, significantly lower than the national average of 3.2%. This is a testament to our commitment to providing jobs and securing livelihoods,” he said.

The Chief Minister concluded by aligning the state’s employment policies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a corruption-free nation.

“Government employees are the backbone of administration and development. We remain steadfast in our mission to uphold transparency, fairness, and efficiency in all recruitment processes,” he asserted.

With a structured and accountable employment framework, Tripura continues to pave the way for sustainable economic growth, ensuring that youth in the state have access to diverse career opportunities.