Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday emphasized that officers and employees are the backbone of a state’s progress and must focus on key sectors to drive development.

Speaking at the District Level Workshop on the deliberations of the 4th National Conference of Chief Secretaries at Rajarshi Hall, Udaipur, Dr. Saha highlighted the crucial role government officials play in shaping the future of the state.

“Officers and employees are the main driving force of any state. Without them, no state, district, or country can move ahead. I thank PM Modi for strengthening cooperative federalism in our country. He provides guidance, and officials implement it for the benefit of the people. During the Chief Ministers’ conclave, I presented our ‘Amar Sarkar’ portal, and PM Modi appreciated our initiative,” said Dr. Saha.

He noted that the Chief Secretaries’ Conference focused on six major areas- manufacturing, services, rural non-farm sectors, urban development, renewable energy, and the circular economy.

Dr. Saha also underscored the importance of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), stating that while their numbers have increased, ensuring quality and production remains a priority. He suggested introducing a competition among Tripura’s eight districts under the One District, One Product initiative to encourage innovation and productivity.

Highlighting administrative advancements, the Chief Minister pointed out that Tripura has implemented the E-office system from the Assembly to the Panchayat level, making it the only state in the country to achieve this. “We have moved from being a Performing State*to a Front-Runner State,” he said.

Dr. Saha further stated that Tripura’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has seen significant growth, making it the second-highest in the Northeast region. He also mentioned the launch of a Single Window Portal to improve the ease of doing business in the state.

Discussing future plans, he stressed the need to focus on aspirational districts and proposed initiatives for an Affordable Housing Policy. He revealed that discussions are underway to establish satellite townships in three locations, aiming to enhance urban infrastructure and economic opportunities.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, PWD and Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Urban Development Secretary Abhishek Singh, Science and Technology Secretary K. Shashi Kumar, several District Magistrates, Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, and other senior officials.