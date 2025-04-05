Tripura: Congress MLA urges govt to extend Child Care Leave

Agartala: Senior Congress legislator Sudip Roy Barman has written to the Tripura Chief Secretary, urging the state government to extend Child Care Leave (CCL) benefits to women working on a contractual basis across various departments.

In his letter, submitted on Saturday, Barman emphasized the need for equitable and supportive policies for all women employees, regardless of whether they hold permanent or contractual positions.

He pointed out that while regular women staff currently enjoy the provision of CCL, their contractual counterparts many of whom are primary caregivers are deprived of the same, often forcing them to take unpaid leave or quit their jobs altogether.

“Child care is a vital responsibility, and excluding contractual women staff from CCL hampers their ability to manage both professional and familial duties,” Barman stated, adding that such disparities contribute to financial and emotional stress among affected employees.

Highlighting the importance of gender equity in the workplace, Barman urged the government to adopt an inclusive approach by extending CCL to all women employees. He asserted that such a policy shift would not only uphold the rights of women workers but also boost morale and efficiency within the workforce.

Barman concluded with an appeal for urgent government intervention, expressing hope that the administration would act promptly to correct this disparity and support working mothers across Tripura.