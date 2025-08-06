Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday emphasized that any attempts to exploit sensitive issues for political gain should be thwarted in the interest of maintaining harmony in the state.

Saha addressed the media, responding to the controversy triggered by a recent social media post from BJP IT cell leader Amit Malviya.

The post, which contained provocative comments about the Bengali language and its dialects, sparked widespread outrage, particularly among Bengali-speaking communities in Tripura, West Bengal, and lower Assam.

Malviya had defended a statement from the Delhi Police in a lengthy post that relied heavily on Wikipedia sources.

His remarks, which cast aspersions on the Bengali language, were met with sharp criticism from various sections of society, particularly in the states where Bengali is widely spoken.

Reacting to the issue, Saha said, “Bengalis, both as a community and in terms of their language, will never face discrimination. It is important not to misinterpret such matters. There are always attempts to create confusion or exploit sensitive issues, but we must ensure that such efforts are stopped.”

The Chief Minister also addressed a recent incident of mob violence in Bishramganja, which took place on Tuesday night.

When asked about the violence, Saha stated, “Whenever such incidents occur, it is crucial to assess whether the police and law enforcement agencies have taken the necessary actions. If proper steps have been followed, we must have faith in the administration. This violence was a reaction to an incident that occurred inside a moving bus. Both the initial incident and the subsequent violence should be condemned.”

On the topic of infrastructure, Saha informed the press about the action taken regarding National Highway 08, which had been in a poor state.

He said, “Following my letter to the center, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways reviewed the situation. A technical team has already visited the affected areas where settlement and erosion have been reported. Another team, led by a secretary, will visit to inspect and prepare a report by August 15. Restoration work will begin once the rainy season ends.”