Agartala: Doctors at Agartala’s GBP Hospital have successfully performed Tripura’s first-ever esophageal bypass surgery, replacing a severely damaged food pipe with a segment of the colon.

This complex operation has given new hope to 23-year-old Prasenjit Das from Madhupur, Sepahijala district, who had been unable to eat or drink properly for over a year.

Prasenjit’s troubles began in March 2024, when he ingested formic acid during a dispute with his younger brother. The corrosive acid caused severe burns to his esophagus, leading to narrowing and eventual closure of the food pipe. Despite initial treatment at Madhupur Primary Health Centre, his condition worsened, leaving him unable to swallow even water or rice.

On June 3, 2025, Prasenjit was admitted to GBP Hospital for specialized care. Gastroenterologists Mrinal Debbarma and Shubhadip Pal diagnosed a critical esophageal stricture via endoscopy.

Although repeated dilations offered temporary relief, the condition persisted, necessitating the creation of a feeding access through the intestine.

Prasenjit was then referred to the Gastro Surgery department under Dipankar Shankar Mitra, who collaborated with Cardiothoracic Surgeon Kanak Narayan Bhattacharjee.

After detailed evaluation, the medical team decided on an esophageal bypass surgery, replacing the non-functional esophagus with a segment of the colon rerouted through the chest.

On June 5, a joint surgical team led by Mitra and Bhattacharjee performed the intricate seven-hour operation in the Cardiothoracic Operation Theatre. The team included Dr. Kishore, Kiran, Abhinav, anesthesiologists Manimay Debbarma and Surajit Pal, along with dedicated OT staff and nurses.

The surgery demanded exceptional precision as the colon segment was carefully transferred from the abdomen to the neck through the chest, preserving its blood supply. The newly constructed esophageal passage is functioning well, enabling Prasenjit to gradually resume liquid intake.

Currently stable, Prasenjit is steadily recovering, with a barium CT scan scheduled soon. Doctors are optimistic about his imminent discharge. His family expressed heartfelt gratitude to the medical team, while hospital staff celebrated the surgery as a significant milestone in GBP Hospital’s history.

Notably, the entire procedure was performed free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme.