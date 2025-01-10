Agartala: Tripura Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb announced on Friday that steps are being taken to reinstate regional flight services, including flights connecting Agartala with Shillong and Aizawl.

The former Chief Minister, who also chairs the Airport Advisory Committee at Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport, shared this update following a committee meeting held earlier in the day.

“As the MP for the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, under which the MBB Airport falls, I oversee these meetings every six months to review airport facilities, resolve issues faced by passengers, and strategize solutions with stakeholders like the Airport Director, Police, CISF, and airline officials,” Deb stated.

He discussed several issues including the need to increase the frequency of flights between Agartala and Delhi, resolve the problem of vacant commercial stalls caused by high rental prices and upgrade the airport’s lighting systems.

Immediate concerns were addressed on the spot, while other matters requiring government intervention were escalated to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, he added.

Deb also emphasized efforts to revive flights that were discontinued in the past. “Flights from Agartala to Aizawl and Shillong were operational earlier but were later suspended. With the necessary facilities already in place, we are working towards resuming these services. Additionally, we aim to establish a direct Agartala-Delhi flight for the convenience of travelers,” he explained.