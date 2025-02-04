Tripura Govt doctors meet CM to discuss key health service reforms

Agartala: The Central Working Committee (CWC) of the All Tripura Government Doctor’s Association (ATGDA) recently met with Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha to address key issues affecting healthcare services in the state.

The discussions focused on proposed amendments to the Tripura State Health Services (THS) and increasing the retirement age of THS doctors to 65 years.

In an official statement, ATGDA outlined the main topics discussed during the meeting. These included reappointment procedures for THS doctors, integrating THS doctors into the Tripura Medical Education Service (TMES), proposed changes to TMES regulations, and the recruitment of 19 ad-hoc MBBS doctors through the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC).

The association also voiced concerns about the frequent short-term deputations of doctors, requesting these be converted to permanent transfers where possible to improve the consistency and quality of healthcare services.

Chief Minister Dr. Saha, who also holds the Health Minister portfolio, assured ATGDA that their concerns would be addressed promptly and systematically.

He promised that the Office of the Director of Health Services, in collaboration with the Health Secretary, would take the necessary steps to implement the proposed reforms.

Furthermore, the CWC announced that Dr. Saha had agreed to attend ATGDA’s Biannual State Conference, scheduled for March 8, 2025.