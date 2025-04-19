Tripura Govt fills 17,500 jobs, over 13,000 more in the pipeline: Minister

Agartala: Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy announced on Saturday that the state government has successfully filled 17,500 positions across various departments, with over 13,000 more permanent jobs expected to be filled soon.

Speaking after a ceremony to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited inspectors for Small Saving Group Insurance and Institutional Finance, Singha Roy highlighted the government’s commitment to transparency in its recruitment process.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The vacancies in the state government departments are being filled through a transparent recruitment process we have established. While this sometimes causes delays, it ensures that no legal complications arise in the future,” the Minister stated.

Singha Roy also referred to the recent dismissal of 26,000 government employees in West Bengal by the Supreme Court, contrasting it with Tripura’s approach.

“In our state, thousands lost their jobs due to flawed recruitment policies in the past. While our process may take some time, rest assured that jobs under this government are secure,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He further revealed that the recruitment will continue through various selection bodies like the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC), Joint Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT), and Tripura Recruitment Board (TRBT).