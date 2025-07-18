Agartala: Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel recovered 9.5 kg of dry ganja from Platform No. 1 of Agartala Railway Station in Tripura on Thursday during a routine security check ahead of the departure of the Kanchenjunga Express.

The contraband, packed in seven packets and stored in two unclaimed bags near the Jirania end of the platform, was seized after all legal formalities were completed. According to officials, the estimated market value of the recovered narcotics is approximately Rs 1.90 lakh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify the source and intended recipient of the contraband.

In a separate incident earlier this week, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Tripura Police led to the recovery of a large quantity of narcotics in the Kheyerpur area. During a routine vehicle check, a truck was intercepted, and 3 lakh Yaba tablets were recovered.

The international market value of the seizure is estimated at Rs 30 crore. The seized items were handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for further investigation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In another operation in Assam’s South Salmara Mankachar district on Monday, police seized 50,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 crore. Acting on a tip-off about a narcotics consignment being transported by bus, a naka checkpoint was set up at Sonapur along HM Road under the supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ). One person was arrested in connection with the seizure.