Agartala: Chief Minister Manik Saha stated that Tripura stood second in the North East region with the highest GSDP and in the coming days, the country’s GDP will see an increase contributed by the North East.

Saha said this while addressing the observance of the Tripura Statehood Day 2025 programme at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan today.

“A new chapter has started in Tripura. This is a day to remember the people who worked for the state. Due to the tireless support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura is progressing towards development”, Saha said.

“Whenever we requested anything from the Central Government during problematic times, they immediately helped us. During the flood in 2024, the Centre supported us by sending additional NDRF teams, helicopters, and other resources,” he said.

Saha mentioned that Tripura faced massive losses across all sectors during the flood, but with the Central Government’s assistance, the state overcame the situation.

“In our state, a section of people tries to create issues, but we address these promptly and ensure peace. Peace is necessary for maintaining development, and with peace, tourist inflow will increase. The number of tourist spots has also grown,” he said.

“Our government is working for overall development. In the North East region, Tripura has the second highest GSDP. The country’s GDP will also benefit from the contributions of the North East in the coming days. In terms of Sustainable Development Goals, Tripura moved from a performer state to a front-runner, first-moving state in 2023-24. Tripura is progressing across all sectors”, Saha said.

He also noted the budget allocation for the state is Rs 28,000 and the state’s own revenue stands at Rs 3,700 crore. After spending the budget across various sectors including salaries, we have a surplus of around Rs 10,000 crores, which includes allocation of 25% for TTAADC and 10% for ULBs and others.