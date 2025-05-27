Tripura JEE (TJEE) 2025 results declared: Check online now

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has officially announced the results for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025 today, May 27, at 4 PM.

Candidates who appeared for this important state-level exam can now check their results online at the official websites tbjee.nic.in and jeeonline.tripura.gov.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The TJEE 2025 was held on April 23 across multiple centers in Tripura, including Agartala, Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Khowai, Bishalgarh, Udaipur, and Santirbazar. The exam followed a three-shift schedule:

First Shift (11:00 AM – 12:30 PM): Physics and Chemistry

Second Shift (1:30 PM – 2:15 PM): Biology

Third Shift (3:00 PM – 3:45 PM): Mathematics

This entrance test serves as a gateway for admission into various undergraduate degree programs.

Candidates applying for engineering and technology courses (Group A) appeared for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, while those aiming for Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical, and allied fields (Group B) took exams in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

How to Check TJEE 2025 Result:

1.Visit the official TBJEE website: tbjee.nic.in

2. Click on the link ‘Tripura JEE Result 2025.’

3. The result PDF will open—use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.

4. Check your result and save a copy for your records.

5. You can also print the result for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can access the results directly through the provided official links.

Final Answer Key Released:

Before the result declaration, TBJEE released a provisional answer key for TJEE 2025, allowing candidates to submit objections or feedback. After reviewing the responses, the board published the final answer key on its website, which was used to calculate the results.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official TBJEE website for updates on the TJEE 2025 admission and recruitment process.