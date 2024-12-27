Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-teaching positions or jobs in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Security Inspector and Statistical Assistant. From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University is dedicated to the cause of developing and empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions. At present there are two faculties, forty four Departments and four Centres of Study in the University along with four departments under the Directorate of Distance Education.

Name of post : Security Inspector

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/ Institution. Three years’ experience as Security Supervisor / Supervisory Position in Security in a Govt. Office, Educational Institute / Private Organization of repute with an annual turnover of at least Rs.200/- Crores or more.

OR

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Persons who have served in the Army or such Uniformed service with at least Class 10th standard pass or Army Class I examination or an equivalent examination.

AND

Holding a valid Driving License (LMV / Motor cycle).

Also Read : Which is correct- Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays? Elon Musk sparks an online debate

Name of post : Statistical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics

OR

Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics with Statistics as one of the subjects

OR

Bachelor’s degree in Economics with Statistics as one of the subjects

OR

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce with Statistics as one of the subjects

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://tripuraunivnt.samarth.edu.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 22nd January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here