Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty. From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University is dedicated to the cause of developing and empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions. The Tripura University Act envisages that the objective of the University shall not only be “to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities” in the state in areas of contemporary relevance to the society and the country (with the motto “pursuit of excellence”) but to make special provisions for studies in tribal life and culture and to introduce vocational subjects with a view to provide employment opportunities to the students. The Act specifically enjoins the University to organisz specialized diploma, degree and post-graduate courses in certain subjects. Keeping that spirit of the Act in consideration, Tripura University started its journey in 1987.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 3

Department wise vacancies :

Commerce : 1

Business Management : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Rules and Regulations

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 22nd January 2025 in Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University.

The interview time is 2 PM & 3 PM respectively

How to apply :

Candidates may attend the interview with original documents, along with their Curriculum

Vitae and self attested photocopies of required documents.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2