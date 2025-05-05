Tripura Jobs Tripura University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Tripura University in 2025.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Vice-Chancellor in 2025. From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and also eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University is also dedicated to the cause of developing and empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and also potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions. At present there are two faculties, forty four Departments and four Centres of Study in the University along with four departments under the Directorate of Distance Education. The Directorate of Distance Education extends educational support to the employed and socio-economically deprived sections located in the far flung hilly areas of this state. The future plans of the University include expansion of the campus and immediate installation of ICT enabled classrooms in all the departments, more hostels for men and women including research scholars hostels, improved canteen, guest houses and accommodation for the faculty and non-teaching staff, employment of modern technological tools and facilitating multimedia mode of interactive teaching- learning. In order to adapt with the demands of the changing times, the University is gradually changing over to e-governance for efficient, accurate and eco-friendly administration.

Name of post : Vice-Chancellor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

The Vice-Chancellor, being the academic as well as administrative head, is to be:

1. A person possessing the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment.

2. A distinguished academician, with a minimum of 10 years’ experience as Professor in a University or 10 years’ experience in reputed research and/or academic administrative organization with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership.

3. Preferably not more than 65 years of age altogether as on the closing date of receipt of applications of this advertisement.

Salary and Service Conditions : The post carries a pay of Rs. 2,10,000/- (Fixed) per month with Special Allowance of Rs. 11,250/- and also other usual allowances.

How to apply :

Candidates must “APPLY ONLINE ONLY” on the Ministry of Education SAMARTH portal as per the link given below: https://vcrec.samarth.ac.in/index.php/

The above link will be active altogether from 05.05.2025 (10:00 Hours) to 03.06.2025 (17:00 Hours)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here