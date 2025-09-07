Agartala: A land scam has surfaced in the Dharmanagar subdivision of North Tripura district after the legal heirs of a deceased woman alleged that her property was fraudulently transferred years after her death, with the connivance of land mafia and officials.

According to the complaint, Shaheen Ahmed Chowdhury of Fulbari Panchayat under Kadamtala block inherited 70 gandas of land from his mother, Ahina Bibi, who passed away in 2008.

However, in July 2016, a neighbor, identified as Mokarram Ali, allegedly seized the land and managed to obtain a registered deed in his own name. The deed contained the signature of Ahina Bibi, eight years after her death.

Chowdhury later discovered that Mokarram Ali had begun selling portions of the land, including to an alleged Bangladeshi national.

Verification of records at the Churaibari Tehsil and Dharmanagar Sub-Registry offices revealed that half of his land had been officially recorded in Mokarram’s name.

The fraudulent deed also carried the signature of another person, Babul Nath. Locals expressed disbelief, questioning how a dead woman’s signature could appear on documents processed through official channels.

Residents further claimed that such irregularities are common in the Sub-Registry and SDM offices, often in collusion with land brokers and mafias.

Chowdhury has filed an FIR at Churaibari Police Station and lodged a formal complaint with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, seeking justice.