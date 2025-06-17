Agartala: The Tripura Transport Department has introduced a colour-coding system for auto-rickshaws operating within Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) limits.

Announcing the decision at the state civil secretariat, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that all auto-rickshaws permitted to operate in Agartala must now display a pink marking on the front of their vehicles.

The new system, finalized after detailed discussions with transport unions, police officials, and stakeholders, is aimed at clearly distinguishing city-registered autos from those operating in other subdivisions.

“The pink identification mark will make it easier for enforcement agencies and the public to identify autos authorized within city limits. This will help reduce the number of vehicles violating permit norms by operating across subdivision boundaries,” said Minister Chowdhury.

He highlighted that confrontations between drivers from Agartala and neighbouring subdivisions had become common due to such violations. The colour-coding initiative is designed to resolve these tensions and streamline operations.

Chowdhury also made it clear that strict penalties will be imposed on any vehicle found violating route permits. However, exceptions will be made in cases such as medical emergencies or for transporting air passengers—provided drivers can produce valid documentation when stopped by authorities.

In addition, the minister raised alarm over the growing misuse of private vehicles for commercial activities, particularly for school transport services. He stated that notices will soon be issued to educational institutions, directing them to ensure all such vehicles are registered for commercial use.

“We’ve found that several private vehicles are transporting passengers without valid permits. All individuals and institutions must convert these vehicles to commercial registration within a month,” Chowdhury warned.

The minister further emphasized that auto-rickshaws must not operate on highways or beyond their designated city routes. He cited safety concerns, stating that three-wheelers are not suited for long-distance travel—especially on national highways.

“Some autos are plying 50 to 60 kilometers just to earn extra money. This practice is dangerous and unacceptable. We will not tolerate it. Strong action and heavy fines will be imposed on violators,” he asserted.