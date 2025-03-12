Agartala: Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Wednesday blamed the ruling BJP for the growing drug menace in the state and alleged that a “sinister design” was ruining the lives of many young people to weaken Tripura.

“NCRB data shows that Tripura is one of the worst states where drug trafficking and narcotic substance consumption are increasing. This is part of a sinister plot to ruin the lives of young people who could achieve something in life,” Chaudhury said.

In response to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha’s claims that Tripura has one of the lowest crime rates, Chaudhury countered, “Based on the population, Tripura leads in incidents of atrocities against women and unnatural deaths. We’ve seen a significant rise in reports of minor girls being kidnapped and atrocities against women. The number of unnatural deaths is also high. These are signs of the government’s failure to ensure social security and economic balance.”

Chaudhury also criticized the government for being “ignorant” of public issues. “People are taking to the streets almost every day to voice their grievances against this government. Opposition parties are doing their part, but now the common people are joining in. Every day, people are protesting for basic services like water, electricity, and other necessities,” he added.

The senior CPIM leader spoke at a street corner organized by the All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) as part of its Raj Bhavan march.

He further urged women to take the lead in the democratic movement to oust the BJP, saying, “Women in Tripura make up half the population. They need to step forward and join forces with democratic movements fighting to remove the BJP from power.”

He also criticized Tipra Motha, accusing it of deceiving the indigenous poor communities by joining the BJP-led alliance after the polls.