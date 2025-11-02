Agartala: Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Saturday cautioned beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) against diverting funds meant for the construction of pucca houses, warning that misuse of the central assistance would lead to disqualification from receiving further installments.

Speaking at a function organised in Jirania to distribute new work orders under the PMAY (Urban), Chowdhury said several instances had come to light in the past where beneficiaries had violated the scheme’s norms and spent the funds on personal luxuries instead of building their houses.

“Please understand, there is a standard procedure that must be followed. Each installment is released after verifying the progress of construction through a geo-tagged survey.

If a beneficiary fails to comply with the prescribed norms, the next installment cannot be released,” the minister said.

He cited examples of misuse, noting, “We have seen cases where beneficiaries, after receiving the first installment, bought motorcycles for their children or even spent the money on vacations. Such violations invite recovery action by the Government of India. It is in the beneficiaries’ own interest to use the money for the intended purpose.”

Chowdhury said around 4,500 families in the Jirania area had received houses under the centrally sponsored scheme and asserted that the selection of beneficiaries was done transparently and impartially.

“No one can accuse the government of being biased in transferring benefits. Political affiliation has never been a factor in determining eligibility for central or state schemes. This stands in sharp contrast to what Tripura witnessed during the 25 years of Left rule,” he said.

Providing details, the minister stated that under the PMAY (Urban), 1,757 dwellings had been previously sanctioned in Jirania Nagar Panchayat, while 234 new beneficiaries were issued work orders on Saturday.

In the rural segment, 2,500 houses had already been sanctioned, and an additional 4,000 pucca dwellings would soon be approved.

Chowdhury also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching multiple welfare initiatives aimed at uplifting the poor and ensuring dignity in their lives.

He added that the state government was committed to implementing these schemes efficiently and ensuring that every eligible family benefits without discrimination.