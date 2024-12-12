Agartala: Leaders of the Mizo Convention on Thursday held a meeting with Tripura tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury to discuss important proposals for enhancing tourism in the Jampui Hills.

Jampui Hills, located approximately 200 km from the state’s capital Agartala, is the highest hill range in Tripura, bordering Mizoram.

This enduring haven of eternal spring lies at an elevation of 3,000 feet above sea level. During this season, the hill is shrouded in drifting clouds, offering tourists a unique and unforgettable experience.

The view of the rising and setting sun from different vantage points in Jampui Hills offers a breathtaking experience for tourists.

From the watchtower atop the highest peak Betlingchip at 3,200 feet, one can witness a mesmerising panorama that stretches across the Chittagong Hill Tracts, the Kanchanpur-Dasda Valley and other hill ranges of Tripura and Mizoram.

The meeting centered on transformative projects, including construction of a sky-walk, development of the trekking routes, establishment of an eco-park, promotion of Thaidawr Tlâng (Betlingchhip) as a nature reserve and redevelopment of the Tlaksih paragliding site.

The central theme of the discussion focused on promoting a tourism model that is community-driven, environmentally sustainable and economically beneficial to local communities, while also preserving the environment and supporting local arts, crafts and culture.

Chowdhury praised the leaders for their forward-thinking approach and extended an invitation for them to visit his office after Christmas to discuss the feasibility and implementation of the proposed projects in detail.

The Mizo leaders accepted the invitation warmly, sharing their optimism for the future of tourism in Jampui Hills.

Once implemented, these proposed initiatives are anticipated to establish Jampui Hills as a top-tier tourist destination, while simultaneously empowering local communities and safeguarding the region’s ecological and cultural heritage.