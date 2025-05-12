Agartala: Tipra Motha MLA and former All Tripura Tiger Force chief Ranjit Debbarma has called for an operation to identify and deport undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants in Tripura.

He alleged their presence poses a “threat to India’s security and sovereignty.”

In a statement released on Monday, Debbarma claimed that a significant number of Bangladeshi nationals are residing in Tripura under false identities.

He stated they have settled in urban slums, rented accommodations, and remote tribal villages, and have allegedly encroached upon government land and forest reserves.

The Tipra Motha MLA accused these individuals of obtaining Indian citizenship documents, including Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and ration cards, through fraudulent means, purportedly aided by political figures and brokers.

He expressed particular concern regarding the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) regions, where he alleged illegal settlers are impacting the demographic balance and local culture.

He urged the TTAADC and local police to take immediate action within these areas.

The MLA also raised national security concerns, suggesting potential links between some undocumented migrants and cross-border smuggling, religious radicalization, and espionage.

He further alleged that some migrants have infiltrated local institutions, such as schools and religious centers, using fabricated identities.

Citing geopolitical tensions, he called for a state-wide initiative to identify and deport all undocumented foreign nationals.

“The government cannot remain a silent spectator while the identity, culture, and security of Tripura is under threat,” Debbarma stated.

The MLA previously submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, detailing his concerns and requesting central intervention.

He also called upon the Tripura Chief Minister, the Governor, and law enforcement agencies to collaborate with the Union Home Ministry to implement coordinated measures.