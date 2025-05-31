Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday stated that the North East would become the new powerhouse of economic growth for the whole country.

Addressing a high-level stakeholder consultation meeting in Agartala, CM Saha said that the whole region is taking collective efforts to create an investor-friendly ecosystem.

The High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion in the North Eastern Region, under the aegis of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER), Government of India, organized the event.

Stressing the dynamic steps taken by the Ministry of DONER, among which the recently held Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 in New Delhi, CM Saha revealed that the summit saw investment interests amounting to an unprecedented Rs 4.3 lakh crore.

“The summit, inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew global participation from over 80 countries,” CM Saha said, “and reiterated a unified belief: India’s future lies in the North East.”

He noted that Tripura alone signed 64 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 15,823 crore in the summit.

“Previous investment efforts led to 184 MoUs. Investors have already grounded over 25% of them”, the Chief Minister stated.

CM Saha cited the unique strengths of each northeastern state, ranging from hydropower in Arunachal Pradesh, tea and electronics in Assam, to bamboo and agar in Tripura.

“Each state must develop its niche sectors with an emphasis on value addition,” he said

The Chief Minister also cited Tripura’s initiative to globally brand its Queen Pineapple and the bamboo value chain project supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

He called for the development of anchor investment ecosystems around companies like Tata Power, NTPC, Indian Oil, Adani Wilmar, ONGC, and Taj Hotels, which are already operational in the region.

CM Saha said that Tripura had implemented a total of 387 business reforms under the Business Reforms Action Plan 2024. The state is among the first to pass the Tripura Jan Vishwas Ordinance 2025, aimed at decriminalizing obsolete laws and reducing regulatory burden.

To enhance investor confidence, the state is working on a robust infrastructure plan backed by an 85.4 million USD loan from the ADB. This includes improvements in power, roads, warehousing, and plug-and-play industrial spaces, he noted.

According to the Chief Minister, the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) spearheads expansion and develops over 1,500 acres for industrial zones and sector-specific parks.

He noted that authorities have empowered TIDC as a planning and development authority to integrate industrial, residential, and civic infrastructure.

The Chief Minister drew attention to Tripura’s thriving base of over 86,000 MSMEs and 60,318 Self-Help Groups (SHGs). He stated that their growth is central to the state’s inclusive economic development.

The Chief Minister called for a harmonized approach across all northeastern states. “We must assess regulatory frameworks, align incentive policies, and focus on connectivity and logistics.

He stressed that authorities must prioritize the implementation of the ADB’s Northeast Economic Corridor study, which identifies 24 growth and 20 border centers.

The Chief Minister added that Tripura remains fully committed to preparing a progressive and inclusive investment roadmap, aiming to submit the strategic report to the North Eastern Council (NEC) by September 2025 with the support of all states and stakeholders.