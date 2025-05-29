Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday finally broke his silence on the row over Gomati District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma’s refusal to meet Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on May 25.

CM Saha said that he was yet to receive the official version of events and suggested that the issue may have stemmed from a “communication gap,” stating the need to avoid such issues.

Speaking to the media persons, CM Saha stated, “While I was in Delhi, the TMP supremo called and explained the situation. He wasn’t placing a complaint but simply wanted me to know what had occurred. I assured him I’d look into the matter once I returned.”

CM Saha further stated that he had directed the Chief Secretary of Tripura to get an official update on the issue.

“This might just be a misunderstanding, but I’ve asked the Chief Secretary to get to the bottom of it,” he stated. “We’re still awaiting the District Magistrate’s reply; once it arrives, we’ll take suitable action, ensuring no one’s reputation is tarnished.”

The Chief Minister stated that he met with Tipra leaders last night and briefed them on the official process initiated regarding the incident, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining a peaceful environment and avoiding such issues in the future.

Meanwhile, TMP leaders have demanded Chakma’s removal and disciplinary action against him.

The Tipra Motha leaders in a written memorandum to the Chief Minister alleged that the District Magistrate ignored multiple phone calls made by the Tipra Motha Supremo and an elected representative of the TTAADC.

According to the reports, the Chief Executive Member, PC Jamatia, and Pradyot Kishore Debbarman reportedly went to the official residence of the District Magistrate at Udaipur on May 25 to discuss some matters related to the MGNREGA wages and the construction of check dams in remote areas.

However, the District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma refused to meet them. Instead of meeting them, the District Magistrate, through security officers posted at the entrance, informed them to meet in the office.

Debbarman publicly condemned the DM’s conduct, and various frontal wings of the Tipra Motha Party have expressed strong resentment, viewing the incident as a mark of disrespect towards royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman.