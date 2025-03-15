Tripura Police arrest man for killing puppy, outrage on social media

Agartala: Tripura Police arrested a man named Badar Jamatia on Saturday after a viral video showed him brutally killing a puppy, sparking massive outrage on social media.

In the disturbing video, Jamatia was seen lifting the puppy by its front legs and repeatedly slamming it on the ground. He also used a blunt iron rod to beat the animal to death. The video quickly spread online, drawing strong reactions from netizens and animal rights groups.

Following the outrage, multiple FIRs were lodged at different police stations across Tripura by individuals and animal rights NGOs, including Pawsome and K-NINE. Taking swift action, Animal Resource Development Minister Sudhangshu Das directed authorities to track down the accused. Police later identified him as a resident of Hadrai in Teliamura, Khowai district.

Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman also filed a separate complaint.

Teliamura Police Station OC Rajib Debnath confirmed that an FIR was registered on Thursday night, and a police team arrested Jamatia early Saturday. He will be presented in court soon, facing charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

