Agartala: Tripura Police has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking networks in coordination with central intelligence agencies and narcotics control units, resulting in the seizure of a substantial quantity of illegal substances over the past ten days, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday.

According to official data shared by the Chief Minister, law enforcement authorities seized 896 kilograms of cannabis, 90,617 bottles of cough syrup, 180 yaba tablets, and 27.78 grams of heroin during a series of anti-narcotics operations across the state.

Police registered 15 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 16 individuals during this period.

Saha reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to eradicating the drug menace, which has emerged as a major threat to the youth in Tripura.

He said the administration is following a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, and that coordinated operations would continue to dismantle smuggling syndicates operating along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Tripura shares an international border with Bangladesh and is considered a transit route for drug trafficking from Myanmar via Mizoram and Manipur.

The Chief Minister also directed the police department to identify and apprehend key operatives involved in cross-border narcotics networks.

He appealed to citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and report any drug-related activity in their localities.

The government, he added, is equally focused on preventive measures and rehabilitation programmes to protect the younger generation from drug addiction.