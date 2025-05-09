Tripura police seize 8 guns, 16 magazines on Agartala-Firozpur train

Agartala: The Tripura Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized eight sophisticated firearms and 16 empty magazines from two unclaimed bags found on the Agartala-Firozpur express train.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far.

The firearms were discovered during a routine search by RPF personnel upon the train’s arrival at Agartala Railway Station early Thursday morning.

As the train came to a halt, RPF officers conducted a thorough inspection and discovered two unclaimed bags. Upon further examination, the bags were found to contain the firearms and magazines.

Assistant Commandant of RPF, BK Sinha, confirmed the seizure, stating, “The GRP and RPF personnel were alerted immediately after the bags were spotted. We seized eight guns and 16 magazines from the unclaimed bags.” Following the recovery, a case was registered at the Government Railway Police station.

However, no suspects were arrested as the train’s compartment was largely empty, with only a few elderly passengers remaining on board.

The incident prompted an immediate response from senior officials, including Additional Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar, who visited the station shortly after the recovery.

GRP Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das provided additional details, revealing that apart from the firearms, clothing and cosmetic items were also found in the bags.

Preliminary investigations suggest the seized pistols are factory-made, resembling 9mm service revolvers. The design and quality of the guns suggest they could cause fatal injuries if used by trained individuals. However, no live ammunition was found.

Police have initiated an investigation, and as part of the probe, CCTV footage from the station is being reviewed. Authorities suspect that the firearms were brought into Tripura with malicious intent.

In light of the discovery, the GRP and RPF have been instructed to conduct special search operations on long-distance trains, ensuring that no trains depart without thorough checks to prevent similar incidents in the future.