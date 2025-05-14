Tripura Power Minister probes sabotage behind Agartala blackouts

Agartala: Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath has launched a high-level investigation into what he described as a deliberate and organised effort to disrupt the city’s electricity supply.

The move follows a series of unexplained blackouts across Agartala, despite the main transmission lines functioning without fault.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Expressing serious concern, Nath said that an organised group appears to be intentionally targeting the city’s power infrastructure to inconvenience residents. “This is not a technical failure. These are calculated acts of sabotage, and we will ensure those responsible face strict action,” he said.

Also Read: Electricity yet to light up several villages in North Tripura

The Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) confirmed the disruptions were the result of intentional tampering. On Monday night, several parts of Agartala were plunged into darkness even though transmission lines were operational.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During inspections, TSECL field teams discovered transformer gangs had been deliberately dropped and cut-outs removed at multiple sites. Vandals reportedly threw heavy objects onto live wires, causing short circuits, while power facilities at 21 locations were either damaged or vandalised.

CCTV footage from Kamar Pukur Para revealed a man arriving on a scooter and disabling a transformer a key clue in what officials are now treating as a coordinated attack on the city’s power system.

Taking swift action, TSECL has filed an FIR at the East Agartala Police Station. Minister Nath has also spoken directly with the Superintendent of Police for West Tripura and the Officer-in-Charge of the concerned police station. Technical assistance from the state’s IT department has been requested to track the culprits using digital surveillance and analysis of video evidence.

Also Read: Tripura power minister calls for re-launch of PSD fund for Northeast

A senior power department official noted that there is no shortage in Tripura’s power generation or supply. “These outages are not routine. They are neither due to mechanical faults nor natural causes. This is a direct attempt to disrupt public life and possibly conceal other criminal activities under the guise of power cuts,” the official said.

Minister Nath reassured citizens that any scheduled outages under the Smart City Project are always communicated in advance. He urged residents to report any suspicious activity near power installations to either the local electricity office or the police.

“These acts are not just a nuisance. They pose serious risks to public safety,” Nath warned. “We are determined to get to the bottom of this and hold the perpetrators accountable.”