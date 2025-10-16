Guwahati: Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, Tripura’s royal scion, plans to approach the Supreme Court on October 17 to challenge what he calls years of neglect and denial of land and customary rights for the state’s indigenous communities.

Debbarma accused successive governments of systematically ignoring constitutional protections meant for tribal populations, particularly under the Sixth Schedule.

He asserted that District Magistrates, acting on political instructions, should not be allowed to decide the fate of indigenous people.

“The Governor, as custodian of the Sixth Schedule, must act in the true interest of our people,” he said, calling for stronger constitutional safeguards and accountability.

He also expressed deep gratitude to the legal team and bureaucrats who supported his initiative, acknowledging the personal and professional risks they took in standing by him.