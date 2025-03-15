Agartala: Following the Tripura government’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchange with Indian Hotels Company Limited, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, founder of Tipra Motha, has clarified his stance on establishing a luxury hotel within the royal-era palace built by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya in 1917.

Previously, the Tipra Motha Party and its affiliates strongly opposed the hotel’s establishment in the historic palace, which had also hosted Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.

However, Debbarman now clarified that the palace’s main structure would remain untouched during the hotel’s construction.

He also emphasized that the royal family would be consulted to ensure Tripura’s cultural heritage is displayed accurately.

“I met with the Chief Minister of Tripura and senior representatives of the Tata Group to convey our concerns, doubts, and demands. Today, a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Government of Tripura and IHCL-Taj (TATA Group), incorporating terms and conditions that not only respect the sentiments of the Tiprasa people but also introduce initiatives aimed at empowering them,” Debbarman said.

He further noted that IHCL-Taj has agreed to fully respect the merger agreement.

“The hotel will retain its original name, and the heritage building will be restored. The history, culture, and traditions of the indigenous Tiprasa people will be prominently displayed, with the objective of raising awareness among both local residents and visitors about the state’s rich legacy. Consultation will take place with the Royal Family to ensure that the history and traditions are accurately represented.

“Additionally, IHCL-Taj (TATA Group) has acknowledged and will honour Article III of the Tripura Merger Agreement dated 9th September 1949 (referenced as Sr. 5 in the Inventory of Immovable Property of His Highness The Maharaja of Tripura),” he said.

Debbarman also highlighted that the Tata Group will provide hospitality training to tribal youth and facilitate their placement in various locations.

“The Tripura Government has agreed to allocate 13 crore for the development of the Centre. About 200 trained youth will be employed at the Taj Pushpabanta Palace Hotel in Agartala, while several others will get an opportunity to work at other Taj properties outside the state.

In addition, a total of 19 ITIs in Tripura, including 7 under TTAADC, will be upgraded to establish Centres of Excellence (CoE) with modernized training facilities.

This initiative will bridge skill gaps and prepare trainees for careers in emerging industries.

The Tata Group will invest over 35 crore in each of the seven ITIs under TTAADC, bringing a total investment of 245 crore.

These 7 ITIs will train over 2,000 youth annually, offering placement opportunities in multinational companies (MNCs),” the statement concluded.