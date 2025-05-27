Agartala: After a hiatus of 32 years, the Kailashahar airport in Tripura’s Unakoti district is likely to be made operational once again.

A high-level delegation of the Airport Authority of India on Monday paid an inspection visit to the long-abandoned airport on Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The primary objective of the visit was to conduct an initial assessment for the revival of the flight services from the place.

The demand to reopen the abandoned Kailashahar Airport has long been pending. Both political and non-political organisations had been demanding the reinstatement of flight services from the airport.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised to reopen the airport once voted to power. With the BJP currently in power both at the state and the Centre, attempts are being made to fulfill the pre-poll promise.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The recent visit by the AAI delegation has significantly accelerated the process. The team included AAI’s North Eastern Regional Director M. Rajkishore, Director of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala, Kailash Chander Meena, Unakoti District Additional District Magistrate L. Darlong, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kailashahar Pradip Sarkar, and other officials.

During the visit, the team conducted a preliminary assessment of the current infrastructure, visibility, and issues related to land acquisition.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, AAI’s North Eastern Regional Director M. Rajkishore said that the primary survey has been completed and that further planning will be undertaken in consultation with the state government. “We also have to find out what kind of services will be introduced here so that people can afford to travel,” he pointed out.

The revival of Kailashahar Airport is expected to improve regional connectivity and fulfil the long-cherished aspirations of the locals.