Agartala: Tripura recorded a near-normal monsoon in June 2025, with total rainfall of 401.0 mm, which is 6 per cent below the normal average of 425.9 mm, according to a press release issued by the Meteorological Centre, Agartala.

The state experienced 25 rainy days during the month. Monsoon conditions were classified as active on 5 days, normal on 13 days, and weak on 12 days, indicating a largely stable rainfall pattern with some fluctuations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In comparison to the same period last year, the state saw a slight increase in rainfall. June 2024 recorded 371.7 mm of rain.

Among all districts, South Tripura received the highest rainfall, registering 596.7 mm, which is 23 per cent above normal. The highest total rainfall was reported from Sabroom in South Tripura, which recorded 729.8 mm.

The report also highlighted localised extremes. Nutanbazar in North Tripura recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall in the state during the month, with 296.2 mm on June 1.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Conversely, Sepahijala district recorded the lowest rainfall, with a 43 per cent deficit compared to its normal level.

On the temperature front, the maximum temperature peaked at 36.4°C on June 10 at Agartala Airport. The average mean maximum temperature for the month stood at 33.2°C, which is 0.5°C above normal. The lowest minimum temperature was 23.0°C on June 3, while the average mean minimum temperature was 25.3°C, 1.0°C above normal, the report added.