Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) apprehended 23 Bangladeshi nationals at Tripura’s Agartala, Jirania and Dharmanagar railway stations during various drives conducted in November 2024.

Moreover, the RPF rescued 56 minors and four women from various railway stations under the jurisdiction of NFR during this period, CPRO of NFR, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said in a press statement on Sunday, December 8.

During a routine check conducted by a joint team of RPF and the Border Security Force (BSF) at Dharmanagar railway station on November 21, four persons with suspicious movements were detected, it added.

Upon interrogation, the foursome could not produce any valid documents and later confessed that they were residents of Bangladesh who had entered India illegally, it said.

The quartet was soon apprehended and handed over to the BSF’s 97 battalion for further legal action, it added.

RPF staff deployed at railway stations and trains are always vigilant and alert to illegal infiltration from border areas. They conduct routine checks at railway stations and on trains to prevent it, it said.

The RPF continues its relentless fight against criminals, protecting railway passengers and remaining vigilant for persons suspected of being involved in human trafficking, it added.

The force also monitors the movement of children travelling alone or without a guardian, among other concerns, the statement further said.