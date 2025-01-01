Tripura: RPF seizes Yaba worth Rs 60 lakh from train in Agartala

Agartala: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Agartala Railway Station in Tripura seized Yaba tablets valued at Rs 60 lakh and detained a man travelling on the Lokmanya Tilak Express.

The train arrived from Mumbai late Wednesday night.

BK Sinha, Assistant Commandant of RPF, shared details of the operation. “During a routine inspection at Jirania Railway Station, our personnel identified a suspicious individual. Upon questioning, he could not provide satisfactory answers about his luggage.”

“A thorough search of his belongings revealed approximately 200 packets of Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth ?60 lakh. This is a significant breakthrough in our ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities on trains,” Sinha said.

The detained individual has been identified as Habibul Rehman, a resident of Udaipur in the Gomati District of Tripura.

“Rehman claimed he boarded the train in Silchar and had received the bag from someone at Badarpur to deliver it in Agartala,” the official added.

The RPF continues to intensify its vigilance and operations to combat drug trafficking through the railways.