Agartala: In a significant boost to wildlife conservation efforts, Sepahijala Zoo in Tripura has welcomed the birth of three healthy tiger cubs at the facility in over a decade.

Zoo Director Biswajit Das said that the birth took place on May 11, 2025, in a completely natural setting, free from human interference.

“The tigress delivered the cubs in a secure, natural environment, and all three are doing well,” he said.

The last time a tiger gave birth at Sepahijala was in 2014, but the cub was stillborn. This recent event is especially noteworthy as it comes after the zoo reintroduced tigers in February 2024 through an animal exchange program.

“The male and female tigers adapted quickly, and soon after, natural mating occurred,” Das explained.

For nearly a decade, from 2015 to 2024, the zoo had no tigers. Their return and successful reproduction mark a hopeful chapter for the facility, which houses a variety of exotic species, including birds and primates.

CCTV surveillance confirmed the presence and activity of the newborns, who remain under close observation.

“We’re prioritizing a disturbance-free environment to help the cubs adjust and thrive,” said Das. “The mother is also receiving enriched food with health supplements to ensure she can nourish her cubs adequately.”

Zoo authorities are optimistic about the cubs’ survival and future. “With the right care and environment, we believe the cubs will grow up healthy and strong,” Das added.