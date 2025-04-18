Tripura storms kill 2, damage over 30 houses, IMD warns of more rain

Agartala: Since April 16, Tripura has been battered by heavy storms and moderate rainfall, causing significant destruction across multiple districts.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, two people have died and two others were seriously injured due to weather-related incidents. Approximately 30 homes have been reported damaged across the state.

In Dhalai district, a powerful gust of wind on April 16 uprooted a dried tree, tragically killing Juhi Molsom (20) and Robert Molsom, both residents of Nailahabari. Surjasirem Molsom (35) and Bhakta Molsom (52) were injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment at Dhalai District Hospital in Kulai. The state government has extended Rs 25,000 as interim relief to the families of the deceased.

In Khowai district, intense winds and rain caused substantial damage to private property, with two homes completely destroyed and 28 others partially damaged.

Meanwhile, Gomati district’s Kakraban area faced the brunt of strong winds on Thursday and Friday, which uprooted trees and damaged electric poles and public infrastructure.

Restoration efforts are underway. Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath has conducted a review meeting to evaluate the department’s readiness for potential future emergencies.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain with thundershowers in several districts on April 19, along with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging between 30 to 40 kmph in isolated areas.