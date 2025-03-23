Tripura student's body withdraws protest upon CM’s assurance

Agartala: Twipra Students Federation, a NESO affiliated independent students body of Tripura on Sunday withdrew the protest march supposed to be organised at Agartala on March 24.

The development came shortly after a meeting with Tripura’s Chief Minister Manik Saha at his official residence.

Speaking exclusively to North East Now after the meeting, TSF Vice President John Debbarma asserted that Chief Minister Manik Saha had sought some time from us.

“Chief Minister said that he is not against the Roman Script. He appealed to us to keep some patience and hence we have decided that the protest of Monday stands canceled,” Debbarma added.

Debbarma valued the Chief Minister’s positive attitude towards the issue.

Chief Minister in a social media post dubbed the meeting fruitful.

“Fruitful meeting with the Twipra Students Federation (TSF) delegation this evening. They shared their concerns and I assured them that we’ll work together to find solutions. I appreciate their passion for ‘Ek Tripura, Viksit Tripura’ and commitment to our state’s overall development. Looking forward to collaborative efforts towards a brighter future for Tripura,” the Chief Minister stated.