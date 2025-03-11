Tripura: Sudip Roy Barman calls on left workers to join Congress against BJP

Agartala: Sudip Roy Barman, a Congress CWC member from Tripura and MLA, called on Left party workers and members to join forces with Congress to defeat the BJP.

His appeal came as tensions between Congress and the Left parties, who had worked together as part of the INDIA bloc in the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, became more evident.

Despite their collaboration, both parties fell short of their expected results. The Left’s vote share declined, while Congress made notable gains, securing three seats. In contrast, Congress had failed to win a seat in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Speaking at a Congress rally, Roy Barman emphasized that those with communist ideologies don’t necessarily need to support the CPIM or other Left parties. He cited Kanhaiya Kumar as an example of a communist who understood the practical realities of politics and appreciated the political approach championed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which he described as being influenced by Leftist thought.

Roy Barman also stated that CPIM’s chances of returning to power are slim, adding that the strength of Left parties lies with their loyal members but that the general public no longer trusts them. He urged Left leaders to recognize this reality.

Tripura Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha spoke at the rally, criticizing the BJP’s tactics of intimidation and interference. He claimed that Congress workers faced challenges on their way to the meeting, such as being prevented from hiring vehicles and restricted from traveling in auto-rickshaws by BJP-aligned unions.

Saha urged party workers to prepare for the upcoming elections, stressing the importance of having Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in every booth to ensure a fair election process. He added that if the elections were conducted fairly, the BJP would not win.

Congress Seva Dal leader Lal Ji Desai also accused the ruling BJP of “commission raj,” alleging that BJP leaders and MLAs charged a minimum 10 percent commission for development works.