Agartala: Following the tragic death of Mihirlal Debnath, a truck driver who lost his life in a road mishap at Chakmaghat under the Teliamura Sub-Division in Tripura’s Khowai district on August 5, the Government of Tripura has taken prompt and stringent action.

As per a memorandum issued by the Revenue Department, “the State Government has decided to conduct a high-level enquiry into the said incident.”

The State Government constituted a three-member committee to probe the matter and “submit a detailed report to the State Government at the earliest.” The committee includes the Secretary of the Revenue Department (Chairman), the Secretary of Fire & Emergency Services, and the Inspector General of Law & Order.

In a parallel move, the government issued another memorandum dated August 6 to the District Magistrate & Collector of Khowai, directing immediate accountability: “Please immediately submit your explanation on the said incident.”

Adding to the administrative response, an official order from the General Administration (P&T) Department, also dated August 6, placed the SDM of Teliamura, Parimal Majumder, TCS Gr-I, under suspension with immediate effect. The order stated:

“The competent authority… has decided to place the said Shri Parimal Majumder… under suspension with immediate effect.”

“He shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of the competent authority.”

The suspension comes as part of disciplinary proceedings being contemplated under Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1965.

On humanitarian grounds, the government has also sanctioned Rs 6 lakh as ex gratia compensation to the bereaved family, Rs 4 lakh from the Disaster Management Fund, and Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Manik Saha took to social media to inform the public and emphasized the administration’s commitment to justice. He announced that two senior cabinet ministers, Tinku Roy, Minister for Social Welfare & Social Education, and Santana Chakma, Minister for Industry & Commerce, would visit the residence of the deceased to offer condolences and government support.

Saha further reaffirmed: “We remain firmly committed to justice and to upholding the people’s faith in our government.”