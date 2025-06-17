Agartala: Three teenage boys drowned while swimming in a pond in the Matripalli area of Badharghat, located on the outskirts of Agartala in Tripura, on Tuesday morning.

The victims, all close friends, were identified as Babi Shukla Das (18), Subuam Deb (17), and Shubhajit Deb (17).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police reports, four boys had gone to the pond for a swim. While one stayed back on the bank due to his inability to swim, the other three entered the water. As they moved toward the deeper parts while playing, they lost control and began to drown.

Hearing their frantic cries for help, the friend on the shore raised an alarm. Local residents rushed to the spot and jumped into the pond in a desperate bid to rescue the boys.

One of them, Palash Karmakar, managed to pull a boy out, but he tragically died en route to the hospital. Fire service personnel arrived shortly afterward and recovered the bodies of the remaining two.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The shocking incident has cast a pall of gloom over the Badharghat area. Local MLA Mina Rani Sarkar visited the grieving families to offer support and condolences.

Chief Minister Manik Saha also expressed profound sorrow over the loss of young lives. In a message shared on social media, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed authorities to take necessary steps to prevent such tragedies in the future.