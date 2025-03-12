Agartala: Tripura Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on Wednesday that the budget session of Tripura will begin on March 21 and continue until April 1. The session will have seven working days.

“This is probably the longest assembly session in recent years. Both the treasury bench and the opposition bench reached a consensus during discussions that the session should be long enough to address all crucial issues,” the Minister stated.

He made the announcement after a meeting chaired by Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Biswa Bandhu Sen, in the presence of members of the Business Advisory Committee.

“We will start the session on March 21. On the same day, we will table the budget and the supplementary budget. After a short break, the question-answer session will follow. The opposition parties requested us to ensure the session continues until March 28, but after discussing with other committee members, we decided to extend the session until Tuesday,” Nath added.

He also mentioned that BAC members agreed to hold longer sessions in the future to facilitate better exchanges of ideas between ruling and opposition party MLAs.

