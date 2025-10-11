Agartala: Tripura BJP on Saturday asserted that Trinamool Congress’ Tripura plot has failed miserably as the attempt to score political brownies by sending a six -member delegation to the state didn’t bear any fruits.

Speaking to media persons at BJP state headquarters, party spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said, “A six member delegation that arrived for Tripura visit was led by Kunal Ghosh, a former MP who is infamous for his involvement in chit fund scam. Another member is Sayoni Ghosh, a sitting MP who keeps making disgusting comments on Hindu religion and our deities. The principal purpose of the visit was to look for a solid narrative but the attempt turned out to be a futile exercise.”

Stating the Trinamool’s defeat in the next year’s assembly election is inevitable, Chakraborty said, “Trinamool Congress-led government in Bengal is running short of poll planks. The utter lawlessness, scams in government jobs, and blatant appeasement of a particular section of the society gave rise to the anti-incumbency in Bengal. The common people of Bengal are all set to dislodge Trinamool from power. Finding it surrounded by hostilities, Trinamool decided to shift focus of people towards Tripura from Bengal which is why they were here.”

According to Chakraborty, the administration in Tripura and BJP workers played a very significant role in making their Tripura tour fruitless.

“The BJP workers across the state restrained themselves from indulging any activity which the Trinamool leaders could exploit for their own political mileage. The police provided their foolproof security. Their entire tour was like a well written screenplay having its starting point at Kolkata airport. They reached Agartala and participated in their political activities without any hassle. And, the allegation that their party office was attacked, the video footage is available where it could be noticed very easily that not a single piece of furniture inside the office was touched, no party workers faced any sort of physical assault or intimidation and no one entered the premises of their party office,” said Chakraborty.